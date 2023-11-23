This must-have Meta Quest 3 accessory is less than $10 on Amazon for Black Friday

The Meta Quest 3 might have just released last month but there's already a few accessories you'll want to invest in for your new VR headset. One of the most important accessories to get is a silicone face cover. You might not think it will make much of a difference if you're new to VR; trust me when I say that a cover will drastically improve your play sessions, as it will help you easily clean up sweat. And right now, you can get this Meta Quest 3 silicone face cover from APEXINNO for just $7.99!

Looking for more discounts on VR accessories and games this holiday season? Check out our guide to the best Black Friday Meta Quest deals.

Get this must-have Meta Quest 3 accessory for $10!

APEXINNO Silicone Face Cover $13.99 $7.99 at Amazon If you find yourself playing a lot of physically intensive games, you'll need a face cover for your Meta Quest 3. This silicone cover by APEXINNO is the best choice available. You'll especially want to grab a cover if you're sharing your Meta Quest 3 between multiple people to maintain proper hygiene.

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy. From its mixed reality cameras to its gorgeous visuals, it's a step up from the Quest 2 in every way. But that doesn't mean it isn't without its flaws. One of the biggest is that its facial interface is made of cloth.

That might not seem like an issue at first glance. The problem comes into play when you consider how many of the best Meta Quest 3 games require you to actively move around. You'll end up sweating a lot, and the cloth material is just going to absorb it.

Hygiene is important with VR, even if you're the only person using the headset. That's why a silicone face cover is such an essential purchase. The silicone will make it easy to wipe down the sweat after play sessions, and it doesn't interfere with comfort in any way.