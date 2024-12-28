A bad update is turning Meta Quest headsets into paperweights, but a solution is coming

What you need to know

The Meta Quest V72 update failed to install on some headsets, causing them to be unusable.

The bad update affected some Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest 3S users.

Meta says it's working on a solution and affected users should stay tuned to its announcement page for further instructions.

Bad software updates are never anybody's idea of fun, and several Meta Quest owners found this out in the worst way possible when turning on their headsets after Christmas this year.

The Meta Quest v72 update appears to have rendered some Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest 3S headsets unusable after it failed to install. Owners who received the faulty update headed to Meta forums (via UploadVR) and Reddit to report that their headsets wouldn't boot. Affected users' headsets show a black screen with the error "Your device is corrupt. It can't be trusted."

Meta advises that affected users hold down the power button for 45 seconds before booting up, which should reset the headset and potentially clear out any problems. Many users have reported that this solution doesn't work, so Meta is working on alternative solutions and has made a public statement on the matter. For the time being, it looks like Meta has paused the V72 update and is sending out V71 to users, instead.

It's possible that manually flashing the V71 update will resolve things but Meta hasn't confirmed this to be an official solution yet. Some affected Meta Quest 2 users were initially told that they'd need to buy a refurbished headset for $150 after contacting support, but Meta has noted that an alternative solution is in the works.

A solution is being worked on and affected users are encouraged to follow the Meta Quest announcement page for further details.

Some retailers may offer exchanges for a defective unit. If you received one for the holidays, check with the store it was purchased from to see if you can exchange it for another unit, or wait for Meta's official solution if this is not possible.

Based on publicly available data via Amazon, Meta sold three times as many Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S headsets as Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S combined. We don't yet know how widespread the update issue is but we do know that Meta always rolls out updates and features slowly to its headsets to prevent widespread issues like this.

Given how well Meta's Quest headsets performed this holiday season, there's a possibility that a large number of customers have been affected. If you have been affected, Meta is encouraging users to go to this Meta Quest announcement page, tap the options button in the top right, and then click subscribe. You'll need a Meta Quest forum account to do this, but creating one is free and as simple as logging in with your existing Meta account.