Meta is giving away six months of free Quest games to some lucky gamers

What you need to know

Some Meta Quest 3 128GB users are getting emails offering a six-month trial to Meta Quest Plus.

Meta Quest Plus offers users two curated games for $7.99 per month as part of the subscription service.

Games claimed each month are deposited in a user's library and are playable so long as you keep an active Meta Quest Plus subscription.

Meta Quest 3 gamers, check your inboxes this weekend! Meta has been sending out emails offering six-month trials of its Meta Quest Plus gaming service to folks who opted for the Meta Quest 3 128GB model, bringing the value of that headset up by quite a bit.

Meta Quest Plus is a gaming subscription service that's similar to the base Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus services, where Meta offers two "free" games included with the service for $7.99 each month. Claiming games each month adds them to your inventory, and any game claimed through Meta Quest Plus is playable so long as you continue to have a subscription.

Up until now, one of the reasons to choose the Meta Quest 512GB over the Meta Quest 128GB is the six-month trial that comes with the more expensive 512GB model. Seeing as how the Meta Quest 2 outsold the Quest 3 on Black Friday, it's likely that Meta is trying to sweeten the deal with its latest headset and keep customers enticed with new games throughout 2024.

We've contacted Meta to find out more about the offer and will update this article when we learn more.

Meta already offers Asgard's Wrath 2 for free with each headset purchase — a title I'm already willing to call the VR game of the year. If you combine the cost of this game with the cost of a 6-month Meta Quest Plus service, that's a total of $108 in free games you'll get just by buying a Quest 3.