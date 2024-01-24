Meta fixed the Quest 3's notorious mic issues, but your face cover may still block them

What you need to know

The Quest 3 mic quality and software, which have faced criticism since launch, have received a major patch.

Meta VP Mark Rabkin posted about the changes on X, in response to a VR YouTuber praising the fixes.

Improvements include EQ changes, better muting, and better overall audio quality.

Rabkin warns that certain third-party silicone covers will block the built-in mics.

New Quest 3 owners who play multiplayer or social VR games have complained for months about the "noticeably worse" mic quality compared to the Quest 2. But in recent days, the Quest 3 mic quality has significantly improved. Now, we know why.

Responding to VR YouTuber EricforPresident, who noted the "DRASTICALLY improved" Quest 3 mic quality on X and asked if he was "going crazy," Meta VP of VR Mark Rabkin confirmed that they had "listened" to the complaints and resolved the mic issues.

Specifically, they are "using [their] mic array differently," improving EQ settings and on/off muting behavior, and "working with devs" to adjust how they collect your mic's audio data to be more intelligible, Rabkin says.

Y'all spoke, we listened! Better behavior on don/doff muting, better audio quality by using our mic array differently, EQ, and better gain management (including working with devs who were adding more gain than we expected). More to come on this!January 23, 2024 See more

Meta didn't officially list these changes in the latest Quest v60 update. Rabkin's "more to come" suggests we may see these changes and more listed in the next version update, but your Quest 3 thankfully has these mic fixes available now, without needing to wait.

Rabkin also warned in a follow-up post that you should "watch out for 3rd party silicone covers with only small gaps around the outer edge. Some cover the hidden mics in the vent near [the] bottom center of the front faceplate."

Given that Meta's only official silicone facial interface is $40, most people try to make do with 3rd-party face covers that cost much less. If you do own one, you may want to check if it covers the Quest 3's bottom-center vent, and perhaps cut off that portion of the silicone to uncover the mics.

Our Quest 3 accessories guide includes an AMVR face cover that significantly improves the headset's comfort and airflow, reducing lens fogging. But it's also possible that it obstructs the mics; we intend to test this ourselves and update our guide if necessary.

Many of the best Quest 3 games have multiplayer components, but Quest 3 owners have spent the past few months trying to adjust the headset's mic settings so they didn't sound muffled or mute for no apparent reason. Rabkin responded to the complaints on October 19, saying he "[hoped] to have a good update soon."

While we wish Meta's fixes hadn't taken three months, we're relieved that it listened to feedback and resolved these issues — just as it added casting back to Quest after the backlash surrounding its removal.