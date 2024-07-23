Meta teased its new AR glasses back in February and no one realized it

What you need to know

Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo back in February showing him working at a desk with various VR headsets and glasses around his desk.

A closer look at the glasses on his desk revealed an unknown thicker pair that looked like AR glasses.

Zuckerberg responded to a social media post about the frames, noting that they'll be shown off later this year.

Meta rules the roost in both the smart glasses and VR headset industries, and the company's CEO says it's getting ready to announce its latest pair of smart glasses to the public later this year.

Ironically, we already got a glimpse of the glasses earlier this year in a February post on Threads when CEO Mark Zuckerberg took part in the "how it started vs how it's going" social media craze. The photo, shown above, puts Zuckerberg side-by-side with his younger self, but one social media poster (via Android Authority) realized that the current photo hid what looks to be Meta's upcoming AR glasses as they sport thicker frames and arms than normal pair of glasses.

(Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg)

Sure enough, when asked about them, Zuckerberg replied, "will be ready to share more later this year." While we only know bits and pieces about the upcoming glasses, my interview with the head of AR glasses at Meta revealed that Meta is working on a game-changing product that's set to redefine how we think of smart glasses. That includes a wide field of view and augmented reality technology that will give "customers a new experience they haven't had before."

The annual Meta Connect conference happens on September 25 this year where we expect Meta to debut its smart glasses and the new, cheaper Meta Quest 3s headset.

Last year, Meta released the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which have been met with rave reviews from critics and customers alike. Meta's upcoming AR glasses will likely build upon the company's robust AI features on its glasses by including a display in at least one of the lenses.

