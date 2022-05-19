Beat Saber update adds new 3D level editor in beta

What you need to know

The v1.22.1 update for Beat Saber was released on Oculus Quest and SteamVR headsets today.

The update adds a new level editor where players can create their own levels in a 3D interface.

The level editor is currently in beta and the developer provided a list of known issues, quirks, and planned features coming for the editor in the future.

Virtual reality musical rhythm game Beat Saber received an update today that brings a new level editor with more features, but is currently a work in progress with some known issues and bugs.

The new level editor added in the v1.22.1 update for Oculus Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets was built with a 3D interface and "designed alongside with the beatmappers," according to Beat Games. It includes some of the latest features introduced in recent updates, such as Variable BPM functionality used in the Electronic Mixtape DLC pack and supports Arcs and Chain blocks added to the game in March.

It also includes the new V2 and V3 lighting systems used in the Billie Eilish DLC pack and OST 5, respectively, alongside allowing environmental lighting to be rendered in real-time as a live preview while creating.

The level editor for Bear Saber is currently in beta and the developer said it would create more detailed guides for players to better use the feature, but did show it off extensively in a live stream this week and recorded below.

Some of the issues listed in the announcement include crashes caused by loading unsupported songs, visual bugs, the play/stop/rewind buttons not working, and more. The developers also listed planned features coming to the level editor in future updates such as a "360°/90° level editor," waveform scaling, an interactive scrollbar, and updated icons.

Beat Saber continues to be one of the best Oculus Quest 2 games due to the ongoing support of new features included in updates, free songs, and additional music packs since its launch in 2019.