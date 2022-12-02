Beat Saber gets first-ever DLC flash sale, makes every song half-off

What you need to know

All of the Beat Saber DLC songs are $0.99, or half off, from December 2 through December 6 at 7:59a PT.

The DLC packs aren't discounted, but you'll still save a few dollars if you buy each song individually.

This is the first time that Beat Saber's downloadable songs have been discounted.

Beat Saber is free for new Quest 2 owners through the end of 2022.

Ignoring the absurd popularity of Gorilla Tag, Beat Saber is the most popular VR game ever, keeping its audience with a steady stream of new DLC from megastar artists like BTS, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish. But in its four-year run, its DLC has never gone on sale until now.

At this sale page (opens in new tab), you'll find the complete list of 136 paid in-game tracks, all on sale for $0.99 (or the equivalent in your currency) instead of the usual $1.99. That includes the most recent DLC packs like Lizzo and The Weeknd.

If you plan to buy every song in a DLC music pack, it won't actually save you that much money compared to the bundle price. For example, the Billie Eilish DLC pack has 10 songs and normally costs $12.99, but will cost you $9.90 individually instead.

But if you essentially want to pick and choose a couple of favorites across all the various DLC packs, you'll end up saving a lot of money overall! It'll be especially useful for packs like Interscope Mixtape that have a wide range of artists, since you can pick your favorites like Kendrick Lamar and skip the rest.

You have until Tuesday, December 6 at 11a ET to build your Beat Saber library with all the songs you've been too stingy to buy up until this point.

Plus, of course, if you bought the Quest 2 Black Friday deal on the headset, you'll get Beat Saber for free with your new headset. That means you can take the $30 you would have spent on the game and put it straight towards the DLC songs instead.

Unlike the main game, which primarily has original electronica, the downloadable content gives you music from a variety of genres, so you don't get bored swiping away at those blocks. Beat Saber undoubtedly tops the long list of the best Quest 2 games, so it's great that this sale will make the newer content more accessible to Quest owners.