The Oculus Quest's most popular game is finally coming to the official store

What you need to know

Gorilla Tag is graduating from App Lab to the official Meta Quest store on December 15.

The game is free-to-play and is supported via in-app purchases.

Gorilla Tag lets players up to 10 players embody a gorilla and use a unique locomotion system while playing various multiplayer gaming modes.

If you've never experienced the joy of playing Gorilla Tag with friends, your chance to dive into the mix begins on December 15 when the game finally launches on the official Meta Quest store. Gorilla Tag has always been a free-to-play game that players can support by buying in-game items to accessorize their gorilla.

In Gorilla Tag, up to 10 players will embody gorillas as they run, jump, climb, and explore a virtual environment together. While the main aim of the game is to play tag, three other game modes shake things up a bit. That includes the original game of tag, the Infection mode where players run from infected gorillas, the opponent-targeting Hunt mode, or grabbing slingshots in Paintbrawl.

But it's not just becoming monke that makes Gorilla Tag so interesting. It's the locomotion. Instead of using the joystick or teleporting around the map, Gorilla Tag sees players physically grabbing the environment and tossing themselves around the map. Your gorilla has naturally long gorilla arms and an unnaturally legless body to help make this type of locomotion easier, and it couldn't be more fun to play.

We've been covering the Gorilla Tag saga (opens in new tab) for some time now, as the game was previously only available as a side-loaded project on SideQuest until earlier this year when it finally launched on App Lab. Still, App Lab makes it tough for players to randomly come across a game since they have to very specifically search for the exact name and bypass an App Lab "warning" screen every time. It's long been considered one of the best Quest 2 games (opens in new tab) and has recently surpassed Beat Saber in the number of total reviews, making it the most-reviewed Meta Quest game.