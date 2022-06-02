PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced in the June 2022 showcase

Summer's heating up with the start of what is usually E3 season with Sony showing off several upcoming games during the State of Play. This presentation runs roughly 30 minutes and we've provided a summary for each announcement.

Resident Evil 4

One of the biggest classics from the Resident Evil series is getting remade for current-gen platforms. Join Leon Kennedy as he goes on a mission to save the President's daughter in Resident Evil 4. It releases March 24, 2023.

Resident Evil Village VR

Resident Evil Village is being made for VR and will come to PlayStation VR in the near future.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution is coming to PlayStation VR sometime in 2022.

No Man's Sky coming to PlayStation VR

It's kind of crazy to think that No Man's Sky had such a rocky start when it continues to impress us years after launch. Hello Games' hit sci-fi game will be coming to PlayStation VR2 sometime in the future.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR experience coming exclusively to PlayStation VR. Look that the world Aloy comes from in a brand new way as you get an up-close and personal view of the land and machines.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Additionally, New Game+ will come to Horizon Forbidden West today bringing New Weapons+, Trophies, and more.

Marvel's Spider-Man coming to PC

Marvel's Spider-Man was a hit on PS4 when it first released and has continued to sell well on PS5. Insomniac Games' popular adventure is coming to PC on August 12, 2022. Additionally, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also be coming to PC sometime in the fall.

Callisto Protocol

Callisto Protocol is the ideal game for horror fans and the State of Play showed us more footage to look forward to. We finally learned that this survival sci-fi adventure will release on July 19, 2022.

Stray

We've been curious about Stray ever since it was first announced, but now we finally have a release date. It launches July 19, 2022. Play as a cat trying to escape a futuristic city. It will be free to any subscribers of Extra and P

Rollerdome

Eternights

Releasing early 2023.

Street Fighter 6

Tunic

Season

Final Fantasy 16

This story is developing as the State of Play continues.