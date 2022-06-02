Resident Evil 4 remake announced for PS5, coming in March 2023

The long-rumored remake is finally on the way.

What you need to know

  • A remake of Resident Evil 4 has been rumored to be in development for years. 
  • At Sony's June 2, 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom revealed Resident Evil 4 remake.
  • Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS5, with a release date of March 24, 2023. 
  • There's also PS VR2 content of some kind in development.

Sony started off the June 2, 2022 State of Play strong with the announcement of a long-rumored remake. Resident Evil 4 remake is on the way. 

Resident Evil 4 remake is being developed using Capcom's RE engine, like several past Resident Evil titles. The game is being developed for PS5, with PS VR2 content also in development.

Resident Evil 4 remake currently has a release date of March 24, 2023. Previous reports indicated the remake was set to take a darker tone than the original game.

Samuel Tolbert
Samuel Tolbert

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert