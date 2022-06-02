Resident Evil 4 remake announced for PS5, coming in March 2023
By Samuel Tolbert published
The long-rumored remake is finally on the way.
What you need to know
- A remake of Resident Evil 4 has been rumored to be in development for years.
- At Sony's June 2, 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom revealed Resident Evil 4 remake.
- Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS5, with a release date of March 24, 2023.
- There's also PS VR2 content of some kind in development.
Sony started off the June 2, 2022 State of Play strong with the announcement of a long-rumored remake. Resident Evil 4 remake is on the way.
Resident Evil 4 remake is being developed using Capcom's RE engine, like several past Resident Evil titles. The game is being developed for PS5, with PS VR2 content also in development.
Resident Evil 4 remake currently has a release date of March 24, 2023. Previous reports indicated the remake was set to take a darker tone than the original game.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.