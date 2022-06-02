Resident Evil 4 remake announced for PS5, coming in March 2023

What you need to know

A remake of Resident Evil 4 has been rumored to be in development for years.

At Sony's June 2, 2022 State of Play presentation, Capcom revealed Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS5, with a release date of March 24, 2023.

There's also PS VR2 content of some kind in development.

Sony started off the June 2, 2022 State of Play strong with the announcement of a long-rumored remake. Resident Evil 4 remake is on the way.

Resident Evil 4 remake is being developed using Capcom's RE engine, like several past Resident Evil titles. The game is being developed for PS5, with PS VR2 content also in development.

Resident Evil 4 remake currently has a release date of March 24, 2023. Previous reports indicated the remake was set to take a darker tone than the original game.