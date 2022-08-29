Sony acquires Savage Game Studios for PlayStation Studios Mobile Division

What you need to know

Sony has entered an agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, a tiny mobile game developer founded in 2020.

Savage Game Studios will be part of PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, which is a new section of PlayStation Studios working separeately from the main group.

Savage Game Studios is currently working on a "AAA mobile live service action game."

Sony is continuing to grow PlayStation, though its latest purchase is a bit different than the ones made over the last couple of years.

Sony shared on Monday via PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) that it is acquiring Savage Game Studios, a mobile gaming developer. Founded in 2020 with offices in Finland and Germany, Savage Game Studios is a tiny team that will continue to work on mobile games that are based on existing PlayStation IP while also staying "small and nimble."

According to PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, Savage Game Studios will be part of a newly-created group called PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, meaning that this team won't be working on the mainline PS5 titles seen at other studios. Additionally, the team is currently working on a "unannounced AAA mobile live service action game."

Interestingly, alongside the announcement of Savage Game Studios joining PlayStation, Hulst also reiterated that Sony's expansion into PC and mobile gaming is not taking away from its efforts with console games, pointing to the launches of games like Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, as well as the existence of PlayStation VR2, which is currently slated to launch at some point in early 2023.

Sony, like many other gaming companies, has made multiple acquisitions over the last year, adding Haven Studios to PlayStation Studios earlier in 2022, as well as closing a deal to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion, though Bungie will remain a multiplatform developer and publisher under PlayStation.