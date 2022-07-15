Sony closes deal to acquire Destiny developer Bungie for PlayStation

What you need to know

Back in January 2022, Sony announced that it was planning to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion.

The deal spent several months going through regulatory approval.

The acquisition has closed, and Bungie is now officially part of PlayStation, sitting as a publisher alongside PlayStation Studios.

While Bungie's games will remain multiplatform, Bungie will be assisting the rest of PlayStation with live-service game experience.

Sony shared (opens in new tab) on Friday that Bungie is now officially part of PlayStation, cementing a deal that was first announced back on Jan. 31, 2022. This deal puts Bungie alongside PlayStation Studios as a second publisher, with all its games still being multiplatform, so future Destiny expansions and new IP won't be skipping PC and Xbox consoles.

I have always admired @bungie’s ambitious, ground-breaking games and their focus on creativity, craft and community. I can’t wait to spend more time with @pparsons, Jason Jones and their team as we chart a bold course for SIE, PlayStation Studios, and Bungie together https://t.co/ku9lVSGndUJuly 15, 2022 See more

Even though Bungie's games will still be available across different consoles, the deal allows Bungie to lend assistance to teams at PlayStation for online and live service game experience.

While Sony invested heavily in single-player games over the last decade, more teams are working on games as a service, such as Naughty Dog with an upcoming multiplayer title set in the world of The Last of Us. Sony is also expanding elsewhere, putting more games on PC and expressing interest in mobile gaming.

Back when Sony first announced that the company intended to acquire Bungie, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan noted that people should expect more acquisitions to be made for PlayStation. Over the last year, Sony has added other companies such as Housemarque, Bluepoint Games, and Haven Games to its first-party roster.

This comes as massive acquisitions are happening elsewhere with the gaming industry, as Microsoft is working to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion. This deal is currently slated to finalize sometime in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.