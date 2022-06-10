The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5: Preorder guide, Firefly Edition, and release date details

The Last of Us Part 1 is officially announced, bringing Naughty Dog's iconic 2013 title to a new generation of gaming. While this remake is meant to be faithful, there's some fairly major changes that players can look forward to. The Last of Us Part 1 preorders are now open, with a couple of different editions of the game available to grab.

If you need some help making a decision, we'll help you decide. Here's everything you need to know about preordering The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 preorder guide: Standard Edition

No matter what version of the game you want to grab, The Last of Us Part 1 is a remake of the original game, built to take advantage of the PS5. The remake brings the original experience in line with The Last of Us Part 2, adding new gameplay features and modernizing the controls with new accessibility options.

This means that The Last of Us Part 1 can utilize the PS5 DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, for a more realistic experience. The Last of Us Part 1 also takes advantage of the PS5's ultra-fast internal SSD, cutting down the load times to being nearly-instantaneous. The Last of Us Part 1 is a single-player game, including the Left Behind DLC but cutting out the original game's Factions multiplayer.

It's worth mentioning that while The Last of Us first launched in June 2013 on the PS3, it was remastered for the PS4 in 2014. This version of the game is available in PlayStation Plus Premium, for anyone that wants the "original" experience. While The Last of Us Remastered can be played on PS4 or PS5, The Last of Us Part 1 is only available on PS5 (for console owners).

You can see a comparison of the visuals from The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 vs The Last of Us Remastered below (you can tap or click the upper-right corner of the image to enlarge it):

Every preordered version of The Last of Us Part 1, from the least expensive to the most expensive, will get the following:

Bonus supplements

Extra weapon parts

With that in mind, first up is the standard edition of the game. This runs for $70, and doesn't include any of the bonuses in the other editions. This is the version of the game that the vast majority of players will want to grab.

The Last of Us Part 1 preorder guide: Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 includes several digital bonuses, including skills and items designed to provide a gameplay advantage across the game's story, especially early on. The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for $80. Here's everything included:

Increased Crafting Speed skill

Increased Healing Speed skill

9mm reload speed increase upgrade

Rifle clip capacity increase upgrade

Explosive arrows gameplay modifier

Dither punk filter

Speedrun mode

9mm pistol Black Gold and Filigree skins

Shotgun Sculpted Oak and Rubber Tactical skins

Ellie's Bow Carbon Black and Arctic White skins

The Last of Us Part 1 preorder guide: Firefly Edition

Finally, there's the Firefly Edition. This includes every one of the bonuses that's in the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a couple of physical goodies that hardcore fans and collectors will be interested in. This version of game is exclusively available directly from PlayStation, and it'll cost $100.

As a warning, this version seems to be selling out very quickly, so if you see it in stock and you want to buy it, you'll want to act very quickly. Here's what's included only with this version:

Steelbook case

The Last of Us: American Comics #1 through #4 with new art

If anything changes with retailer availability, or other editions of game are announced, we'll be sure to provide an update here. The Firefly Edition of the game doesn't appear to have high stock, and with interest this high, we'll have to wait and see if Sony works to get more copies available.

The Last of Us Part 1 is currently slated to arrive for PS5 on Sep. 2, 2022. A PC version of the game is also in development, but it won't be available until a later date.