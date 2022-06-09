PlayStation leaks The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5, launching September 2022

What you need to know

A remake of The Last of Us was first reported as being in development back in 2021.

The remake was reportedly started at Sony's Visual Arts support studio, before Naughty Dog took control of the project.

On Thursday, The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 leaked, with a release date of Sep. 2, 2022.

A remake of The Last of Us has been reported for over a year, and now it's finally been confirmed, even if the reveal appears to have been accidental.

Sony leaked The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 on Thursday, with a direct store listing (opens in new tab) showing the game is set to launch on Sep. 2, 2022. The game is also in development for PC, though this port doesn't appear to also be launching alongside the PS5 version.

The game will be $70 on PS5, though there's also a special "Firefly Edition" that comes with a steelbook. The description of The Last of Us Part 1 says that it's been "faithfully reproduced" but includes "modernized gameplay," with improvements to exploration and gameplay, while the game also new accessibility options.

A remake of The Last of Us was first reported to be in development back in 2021, where the report claimed the project started at Sony's Visual Arts team, a support team that assists PlayStation Studios. Later, additional reports indicated Sony was looking to launch the game in 2022.

The Last of Us Part 2, which was released on June 19, 2020, doesn't currently have a native PS5 version, though it was updated with 60 FPS on PS5 through enhanced backward compatibility.

Naughty Dog is also currently working on multiplayer experience set in the world of The Last of Us. While this game was originally intended to be a mode like Factions that would be part of The Last of Us Part 2, the multiplayer was delayed and has since grown into its own game.