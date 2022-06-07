Jiggle Physics 129: Chun-Li's Butt Physics
There's a ludicrous amount of game news to cover this week. We go in-depth with everything from the PlayStation State of Play, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced for PS VR2
PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced in the June 2022 showcase
Resident Evil 4 remake announced for PS5, coming in March 2023
We got our first look at Street Fighter 6's open-world gameplay, new characters coming to Xbox, PC
The Callisto Protocol gets a December 2022 release date
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered comes to PC in August 2022
Summer Game Fest 2022 reveals developer, publisher lineup
The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer showcases new legendaries and a release date
