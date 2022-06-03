PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced for PS VR2

In its June State of Play, Sony revealed a handful of new games for the PS VR 2. The showcase carefully avoided any specific information about the headset's release date, but it did give us a better understanding of what we can expect for the platform's library going forward.

With Sony saying that we could expect 20 titles at PS VR2's launch, it's starting off strong with these announcements, which include two Resident Evil games, a Walking Dead game, and more.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 VR was the first Resident Evil remake to hit VR with the Oculus Quest 2, and that's looking to continue with the Resident Evil 4 Remake coming out next year. The trailer didn't give any VR-specific information about the re-imagined take beyond a vague, "PS VR2 content in development," but if the VR release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is anything to go off of, there's a chance the VR version could be a full version of the game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on March 24, 2023, though it's unclear if the VR content will be available at launch.

Resident Evil: Village

Resident Evil: Village is getting a full port to the PS VR2. Village has technically been playable in VR on PC for months now via mods, but this will be the first time it's getting an official VR release. The trailer didn't specify when players will be able to explore Castle Dimitrescu in VR. That deliberate secrecy might point to Village being a launch title for the headset.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners stunned with its mechanical complexity, weapon physics, and weighty narrative when it was initially released in 2020. The second chapter in the series promises more of the same in this latest trailer. Saints and Sinners Chapter 2 is set to hit the Quest 2 and PC sometime in late 2022, but doesn't have a confirmed release date or window for a PS VR 2.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

This extended look at the next release in the Horizon series teased some of its narrative beats but primarily focused on combat and exploration. The trailer wrapped up with Guerilla Games narrative director Ben McCaw promising that more information was on the way. Instead of discussing a release window, McCaw quickly pivoted to announcements for Horizon: Forbidden West, which got new updates on PS5 today.

No Man's Sky

Since No Man's Sky was initially released on PSVR in 2019, this next-gen tease largely showcased the port's updated visuals. That said, this trailer might have inadvertently hinted that the PS VR2 won't feature full backward compatibility when it launches, but Sony hasn't offered an official statement on that.