First PS VR2 footage of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

What you need to know

Players will return to the world of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners with the second chapter on PS VR2.

The gameplay trailer showcases much of the series' iconic gameplay, including physics-based weapon handling, brutal combat, and climbing mechanics.

Plenty of new weapons, items, and environments were showcased, including The Tower.

It's been two years since the original Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners graced the headsets of VR gamers everywhere, and the release of the second entry in the series is fast approaching. June's PlayStation State of Play finally brought us the first footage of the PS VR2 version of the game, and it was more footage than we've ever seen of the game up until this point.

Previously, we got teaser footage (opens in new tab) at the Meta Gaming Showcase back in April, and this new trailer showcases well over a full minute of montage gameplay from the upcoming title. The original Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (opens in new tab) release proved that zombie survival doesn't just need to be a shooting spree, but could feel like an intelligent, story-driven game and, ultimately, one of the best VR games (opens in new tab).

The second chapter takes place right after the events at the end of the first game, once again putting players in the shoes of The Tourist, who has waged war on The Tower and all the evils that have befallen the streets of post-apocalyptic New Orleans. As in the original, you'll wield weapons of all kinds, from proper guns to hand-crafted tools of destruction. Along the way, you'll scavenge anything you can find to bring back to your base and build up your arsenal to fight anything in your way.

Developer Skydance Interactive says it's taking full advantage of the PS VR2 controllers (opens in new tab) and their ability to deliver cutting-edge haptics in a way no other VR controller to date has been able to. As you can see in the trailer below, the visuals look fantastic and are a significant improvement upon what you'll find in the first entry on the original PSVR.