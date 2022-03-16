Jiggle Physics 120: Overwatch 2, PlayStation State of Play

This week, the gang report on the PvP beta for Overwatch 2 coming in April, and Sony's suspension of PlayStation sales in Russia. They check out everything announced at the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Listen now: