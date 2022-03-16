Jiggle Physics 120: Overwatch 2, PlayStation State of Play
By Carli Velocci published
Should have been an email.
This week, the gang report on the PvP beta for Overwatch 2 coming in April, and Sony's suspension of PlayStation sales in Russia. They check out everything announced at the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Listen now:
- Overwatch 2 is really happening; PvP beta begins in April | Windows Central
- Sony suspends PlayStation sales in Russia | Android Central
- PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced in the March 2022 showcase | Android Central
- Nintendo delays Advance Wars remakes indefinitely | iMore
- Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023 | iMore
Carli is the Gaming Editor across Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. Her last name also will remind you of a dinosaur. Follow her on Twitter or email her at carli.velocci@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.