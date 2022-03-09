PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced in the March 2022 showcase

Hot off the heels of some major game launches, Sony shared a State of Play on March 15, 2022. This presentation ran for around 20 minutes, and we've rounded up all the announcements in one convenient location.

Exoprimal

Exoprimal is a new IP from Capcom. Warriors in mech suits fight dinosaurs that fall from the sky. It's currently slated to arrive on PlayStation consoles in 2023.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Early into the presentation, we also got another look at Ghostwire: Tokyo, an upcoming timed PS5 console exclusive being developed by Tango Gameworks. It's slated to launch on March 22, 2022.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting a new demo that's launching later today.

Forspoken

We quickly got to see some new gameplay for Forspoken, which Square Enix confirmed has been delayed to October 2022.