Jiggle Physics 118: Elden Ring; Call of Duty Delay?

Sam Tolbert is here with a review of Elden Ring for Xbox. Spoiler: It's an early contender for Game of the Year. We talk in depth about the game, plus a possible delay of Call of Duty 2023, subscription tiers for PlayStation's Spartacus service, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!