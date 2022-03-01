Jiggle Physics 118: Elden Ring; Call of Duty Delay?
Bulbous Masses
Sam Tolbert is here with a review of Elden Ring for Xbox. Spoiler: It's an early contender for Game of the Year. We talk in depth about the game, plus a possible delay of Call of Duty 2023, subscription tiers for PlayStation's Spartacus service, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Links:
- Ukrainian video game studios respond to Russian attacks, share how to help | Windows Central
- Elden Ring for Xbox review: FromSoftware’s magnum opus | Windows Central
- Don’t play Elden Ring on PC ... yet | Windows Central
- Elden Ring for ‘Souls’ newcomers: How to approach Souls games for absolute beginners | Windows Central
- Report: PlayStation’s Spartacus could have three subscription tiers, up to $16 per month | Android Central
- Report: Call of Duty 2023 to be delayed | Windows Central
- Are people tired of Call of Duty? | Windows Central
- Nintendo recap: Pokémon Presents is almost here and a classic Zelda game came to Switch | iMore
