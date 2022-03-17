Hogwarts Legacy debuts fantastical gameplay, launches this holiday

What you need to know

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, long before the books take place.

Players will be able to customize their character, select their house, and do everything a Hogwarts student would be able to.

In addition to its new gameplay, Avalanche Software revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will release in Holiday 2022.

It's been a long time since Harry Potter fans have heard anything official regarding Hogwarts Legacy, but that changed during today's PlayStation State of Play. Avalanche Software debuted around 14 minutes of new gameplay footage captured on PS5, giving us our best look yet at the Wizarding World.

The gameplay debut sets the scene as players control a character who can perceive a dark, ancient magic. Interestingly, players will start out late in their Hogwarts journey as a 5th year student. Not to worry, there's plenty of charms and potion classes to help them learn. And let's not forget dueling, which will play a crucial part in your adventure.

Players will be up against a goblin rebellion and dark wizards alike, but there will be friendly faces to help them along the way, and companions that can even join players on mission. Just be careful not to get hit with a stunning spell. Luckily, there are ways to counter your opponents and upgrade your character to become even stronger.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s and centers around a powerful malevolent force that threatens the entire Wizarding World. Because Warner Bros. wants this to be "your adventure," it emphasizes player choice and customization. Players will be able to choose their house and attend classes as a Hogwarts student.

Despite the franchise's popularity, Hogwarts Legacy has found itself in the middle of controversy due to Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continually and repeatedly spouting incorrect and defamatory transphobic rhetoric online. WB Games has previously stated that J.K. Rowling was not directly involved in creating the game, however many still feel uncomfortable supporting a game that was born from her work and lines her pockets.

If you'd rather donate your money elsewhere than spend it on Hogwarts Legacy, you can donate to National Center for Transgender Equality, GLAAD, Mermaids, or the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

Though we didn't get a firm release date, it is set to launch Holiday 2022.