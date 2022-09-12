New Xperia Stream offers 'Total Cooling' to supercharge the Xperia 1 IV for mobile gamers

What you need to know

Sony announced its latest gaming gear product, the Xperia Stream.

The product was designed with Sony's Xperia 1 IV phone in mind, offering a new cooling system for long gaming sessions.

The Xperia Stream also features several ports on its bottom for a LAN cable, HDMI cable, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

This new piece of gaming gear is made with gamers in mind during those long sessions of intense mobile matches. Sony's new Xperia Stream is made specifically for the Xperia 1 IV. This new clip-on gaming pack for the Xperia 1 IV cools your phone, including its screen, while also offering several ports for headphones and streaming.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony ) Image 1 of 2

In terms of cooling, Sony has introduced its new "Total Cooling" system. The back of the Xperia Stream brings in air and disperses it across the back of the phone in the areas where a phone is typically generating heat. Cool air will also find its way to the front of the phone, gliding across your display. According to Sony, "this regulates the temperature, making it possible to play even high-load games for long periods of time."

Sony's latest product for its Xperia 1 IV was made in collaboration with pro-gamers from eSports team Scarz. The Xperia Stream is said to be comfortable and lightweight to help you endure longer gaming sessions. The Xperia 1 IV can easily pop in and out of the Xperia Stream as users can click it into place. When you're done, pop it out and get moving again.

The device is similar to the AeroActive cooling system ASUS provides for its ROG Phone series, although it lacks the extra triggers that mobile gamers are often used to.

That said, the Xperia 1 IV is already a powerhouse for creators, and Sony's new gaming gear addition expands on that to help it compete with the best gaming phones. The Xperia Stream contains four ports on the bottom: HDMI, LAN port, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Through the HDMI port, which has 120Hz Full HD support, streamers can capture everything from their phone to their viewers.

The ability to use a LAN cable is to assist with your latency, providing a stable and typically faster connection during online multiplayer games. Sony's announcement video for the product explains that the cords on the bottom of the Xperia Stream are designed for comfort and to not throw off the balance of the device in your hands.

Sony's "game enhancer" is a tool to help mobile gamers manage their device's vitals. The app automatically manages the fan on the device's pack, and if that's not enough, users can manage it manually. Additionally, there is a "thermal boost" ability This feature is only for the Xperia Stream and enables the phone to withstand the most demanding loads such as high-resolution games or ones with high-frame-rate (FPS).

With the announcement just taking place today, Sony's Xperia Stream does not currently have a set price nor a release date on its official product page. Sony is hosting some testing for the new product at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 for its September 15-16 business-specific days, with the testing opening to the public on September 17-18.

In addition to the Xperia Stream, the company has also launched a "gaming edition" of the Xperia 1 IV. It's generally the same phone but with 16GB of RAM, although it's unclear if it'll be launched outside Japan.