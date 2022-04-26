Rainbow Six Mobile closed alpha begins in May 2022 for Android users

Rainbow Six Mobile is a recently announced mobile take on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

The first closed alpha for the game is beginning on May 3, 2022.

Testers who are selected will need to be in North America and will have to use an Android device.

Sign-ups are still available right now.

If you're looking forward to testing out Ubisoft's upcoming mobile spin on the Rainbow Six Siege formula, you're in luck.

The first closed alpha for Rainbow Six Mobile is coming on May 3, 2022. This test will allow select players to try out an early version of the free-to-play mobile game. Ubisoft's first developer diary for the game indicates that this test is meant to gather feedback at an early stage of the game's development, allowing the developers to deliver the "best experience possible" later on.

Rainbow Six Mobile creative director Justin Swan confirmed that there is no NDA for the closed alpha test, so players are free to share their experience, although he notes that there may be bugs or other issues given the nature of the early test.

Unlike many closed alpha tests for mobile games, this early test will be for players in North America. Players will also need to have an Android device, so if you have one of the best Android phones available, you're good to go. Swan also requests that any players who take part in the test be active in filling out the in-game surveys to provide better feedback.

The test will include two maps, Border and Bank. Players will also be able to choose from 16 Operators, including Ash, Sledge, and Hibana. If you haven't registered yet, signups are still available on the official website.

This comes as Ubisoft is currently pushing back many mainline internal projects due to delays, with reports swirling that the company may be open to acquisition from private equity firms.