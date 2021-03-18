Join to become Huawei Community admin and win a FreeBuds Studio. Apply now>>>

Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase returns on August 24, featuring gaming news and surprises

The event will be filled with announcements, news and surprises.
Samuel Tolbert

In 2019, Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley kicked off a new Gamescom showcase called Gamescom Opening Night Live. This event returned as a digital showcase in 2020 as a result of the global pandemic. Now, Keighley has confirmed via Twitter that Gamescom Opening Night Live is returning on August 24, 2021, joining the list of video game events in 2021.

More details are coming as we approach summer, so hopefully we'll learn in the months ahead what kinds of games to expect. Last year, major PS5 titles were shown off, like Insomniac Games' upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (which is now set to release on June 11), so we should see similar announcements this year.

Other major game events this year include Summer Game Fest, which will be more constrained to around a month, as well as E3 2021, though it's currently unclear what publishers will be taking part in the latter. Events continue to be digital and are expected to stay this way for much of 2021, if not sometime into 2022.

