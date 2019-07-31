These new renders come courtesy of Android Headlines , and they further confirm the design of the Watch Active 2. We're expecting a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 40mm and 44mm size options, and a touch-sensitive frame that'll mimic the functionality of the rotating bezel found on the Galaxy Watch .

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has leaked quite a bit over the last few weeks, and leading up to its announcement next Monday, a new leak shows the upcoming wearable from every angle imaginable.

We've previously seen the black and pink colors in other leaks, but this is the first time we're seeing the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a blue colorway. It's a pretty muted hue, but it's still a nice addition to the lineup.

If you're getting tired of leak after leak, we don't have to wait much longer before Samsung officially takes the wraps off the smartwatch. A teaser video recently confirmed that it'll be announced on August 5, so we have just a few short days to go.

