  • The third Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta has been released for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.
  • It comes with the January 2020 security patch, along with a few bug fixes.
  • Both the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are slated to begin receiving the stable Android update next month.

Samsung rolled out the third Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy Note 9 earlier this week. Just days later, the company is now pushing (via SamMobile) the third Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus phones as well. The latest update is currently available only in India but is soon expected to become available in other markets as well.

Interestingly, the latest One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus includes the January 2020 security patch. Along with the latest Android security patch, the third beta includes a few bug fixes and updated Samsung apps. Since the list of bug fixes is relatively short, there is a good chance that it will be the final beta before the stable update.

If you have the second Android 10 beta installed on your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus, you can download the latest update by opening the Settings app and tapping on Download and Install under Software update.

If the company's official Android 10 update roadmap is to be believed, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will get the stable update in January in most markets. In some markets, however, it may take slightly longer for the update to become available. Samsung has already updated the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 to Android 10.

