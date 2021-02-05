The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone that has a lot going for it, and for a lot of people, one of its biggest draws is the display. Samsung went all-out with the S21 Ultra's screen, allowing you to run a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate at the same time.

This obviously puts more strain on battery life, but if you want the sharpest and smoothest display experience possible, you can get exactly that on the S21 Ultra. Alternatively, you can keep that smooth 120Hz setting and lower the resolution to Full HD+ for a more modest experience.

A few of our AC forum members have been discussing which resolution they have their S21 Ultra set at, with the conversation going as follows:

Now, we want to hear from you! If you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra, what screen resolution are you using?

