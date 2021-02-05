Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a phone that has a lot going for it, and for a lot of people, one of its biggest draws is the display. Samsung went all-out with the S21 Ultra's screen, allowing you to run a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate at the same time.

This obviously puts more strain on battery life, but if you want the sharpest and smoothest display experience possible, you can get exactly that on the S21 Ultra. Alternatively, you can keep that smooth 120Hz setting and lower the resolution to Full HD+ for a more modest experience.

A few of our AC forum members have been discussing which resolution they have their S21 Ultra set at, with the conversation going as follows:

fuzzylumpkin

Just turned WQHD on today and so far it seems a good bit more brutal on the battery. Mine is an Exynos phone.

Gary02468

I like lots of detail, so I've used WQHD ever since the Note4. Now I've got 120Hz along with WQHD. Battery life is still great (see my post in the Battery Life thread), but I'm sure it'd last even longer with different settings.

Catman51

There is battery difference, but I'm thinking is sticking with WQHD.

sdsubball23

I currently use WQHD with adaptive 120hz, but I don't a lot of heavy stuff. Mostly surfing the web while at work, light emailing, chatting with friends, streaming a little music, and watching some YouTube. I ended up with in the 60s% when I got home from work. It seems to work out fine for me if my battery % is normal for what I'm doing.

Now, we want to hear from you! If you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra, what screen resolution are you using?

Join the conversation in the forums!

