What you need to know
- Unlike the Galaxy S20 and S20+, the Galaxy S20 Ultra does not support 'true' 960fps Super Slow-mo video.
- Instead, the phone captures 1 second of HD video at 480 fps and then digitally enhances it to 960 fps.
- In addition to a higher frame rate, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are also capable of shooting Super Slow-mo videos at Full HD resolution.
Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive, as well as the most impressive of the three new Galaxy S20 series phones that Samsung announced earlier this week. It happens to be the only Galaxy S20 series phone to come with a 108MP primary sensor and also sports a 40MP selfie camera. Surprisingly, however, the phone isn't as impressive as its more affordable siblings when it comes to super slow-mo video capture.
Well, it looks like the S20 Ultra doesn't have true Super Slow Mo. pic.twitter.com/u0Z6CSOqSo— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 13, 2020
The specifications page for the Galaxy S20 series on Samsung's global website confirms that while the Galaxy S20 and S20+ can record approximately 1 second of Full HD Super Slow-mo video at up to 960 fps, the Galaxy S20 Ultra can only capture HD resolution Super Slow-mo video at 480 fps. After capturing approximately 1 second of video at 480 fps, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will then digitally enhance the video to 960 fps.
Samsung's 2019 flagships, including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, are capable of capturing approximately 0.4 seconds of video at 960 fps. When shooting a Super Slow-mo video for 0.8 seconds, however, the phones capture at 480 fps and digitally enhance it to 960 fps.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
While it may be inferior to the Galaxy S20 and S20+ when it comes to Super Slow-mo videos, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an edge over its siblings in a number of other areas. It boasts a 108MP primary camera, 10x hybrid optic zoom, huge 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
