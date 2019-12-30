What you need to know
- Samsung may be launching its S11 line of devices as the S20.
- It may also be dropping the "e" line, shipping the regular S20 as the smallest device.
- A larger S20 Ultra is said to be making its debut as Samsung's top-end phone.
Samsung may be changing the naming sequence for its Galaxy-S line of flagships if a new report is to be believed. As per Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the device we've been thinking of as the S11 may actually hit markets as the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019
While the tweet isn't entirely clear, an additional report from WinFuture supports this interpretation, adding in a report of an even larger S20 Ultra model in addition to the company's regular line-up.
Samsung will also not ship a successor to the excellent S10e. This means that instead of an S11e, an S11, and an S11 Plus, Samsung will be shipping an S20, S20 Plus, and an S20 Ultra. The screen sizes will go up as well, with the S20 starting at 6.2-inches, the Plus at 6.7-inches, and the Ultra at a palm-stretching 6.9-inches.
This isn't the first time Samsung is skipping a generation — just ask the Samsung Galaxy Note 6 users. It is, however, the first time it's skipping over a whole series of numbers. This isn't unique in the Android world, as Huawei did the same for the P10 and Honor 10 devices by skipping right ahead to 20.
For the flagship S-series, Samsung may have chosen to avoid shipping awkward numbers like the S17 or S13, or perhaps it just sees the branding potential in releasing a Galaxy S20 for 2020 and doesn't want to pit an S11 against an iPhone 12. Either way, we'll find out more as we get closer to launch.
