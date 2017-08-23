Owners of the ill-fated Note 7 will be able to get the Note 8 at a discount.
The Galaxy Note 7, to keep things short, had an interesting life. After being recalled twice, the phone was reborn earlier this year as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition. Now, people in the U.S. who owned Samsung's late-2016 flagship will have a reason to celebrate that phone's short life — at least now.
Samsung is tweaking its typical phone trade-in discount for former Note 7 owners moving to a Note 8, giving them extra trade-in value up to a total of $425 toward the new phone. As we've seen with the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the trade-in phone could be just about anything recently released, with the actual discount received dependent on the make and condition of the phone being traded in.
Given how expensive the Note 8 is, that'll go a long way toward the cost of the new phone. This isn't a particularly unique discount considering it's done very similar offers for previous phones, but tossing a few extra dollars on top for all of those Note 7 fans that were disappointed in the Note 7's recall is a good move.
Would you trade your current device for a discount on the Note 8? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Wow... Truly shocked. Can't wait to see how this pans out, because I wouldn't have considered buying one without Samsung making good on this.
How would this work if we still have a balance on the 7e?...Verizon
Good job Samsung.
What about us who got stuck with the Note 5 because of the repeated recall?
Trade it in?
They won't give the full amount. How are they gonna prove you were a previous owner. I smell a disaster
You had to submit a purchase receipt to get the free stuff for a promo. Assume they'll require a receipt of purchase for that too or you're sol
I agree. I mean really ... we all had to register our Note 7's to get the freebies they gave out. This did include our names and addresses so why not just send everyone who registered their Note 7 a coupon that works with their site or the carrier of their choice. This trade in thing smells. and I'm not sure I'd gobble it up. No. I think not.
Yea I want see how this pans out. Did they keep a record of all the IMEI numbers for everyone that bought one to prove the $425?? Or is it $425 regardless just dependent on the degree of the device?
Exactly
I assume you have to pay it. i got the $350 trade in deal on the S8/S8+, I sent my TMO S7edge back and still had a balance with TMO. Luckily, i bought it in Feb when it was on sale for $360 so I only owe $87 bucks to them.
Nicely done Sammy. Trading in my Verizon note 5.
i really hope this is true, also i wonder if best buy will be set up to do this or how you will have to purchase the phone to make it work
So I am a tmobile customer on the Jump on demand... Who had a note 7what will be given to me and others like me
That would go a long way in making me want to pick this over the V30, Pixel XL2 or iPhone 8.
Yup i have a s8+ and i would trade for a note 8