Later this year, we expect to see Samsung debut the next phones in the Note lineup. Following the example of the Galaxy S series, the Note will most likely adopt the same naming strategy and be called the Note 20. According to the latest out of SamMobile , there is a Note 20 in development with the model number SM-N981 that will feature only 128GB of storage space.

Back in February, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series, its first flagship phones for 2020. Leading up to the event, there were plenty of leaks surrounding the new phones. Now that we have the Galaxy S20 out of the way, it's time for Samsung's next biggest phone of the year to start leaking.

While 128GB is still a lot of storage space to have in a smartphone, it would be only half of the storage found in the base model of the Note 10 from last year. When Samsung launched the Note 10 last August, it announced three different models. Among those three models, was the more affordable Galaxy Note 10 with 256GB of storage and no microSD card slot. However, the more expensive Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G both started at 256GB and included expandable storage.

If Samsung follows the same strategy with the Note 20 as it did with the Galaxy S20, then it's likely we could see them drop the 256GB storage option altogether. Instead, it's possible we could see all of the Galaxy Note 20 models start at 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion, while the more expensive variants would offer an option for 512GB.

That would be fantastic news, because it would signal the return of the microSD card slot to the base Galaxy Note model. And with the substantial camera upgrades expected for this year, including support for 8K video, you're going to need all the space you can get. However, for now, we're left to speculate, but if history is any indication, we'll be seeing a lot more leaks in the coming months for Samsung's next big phone.