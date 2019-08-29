The folks over at iFixit performed a teardown of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10+ 5G last week, which revealed the phone has a new haptic motor as well as a different motherboard layout compared to the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ has now been taken apart by Zack Nelson, who is better known as JerryRigEverything.

JerryRigEverything's teardown video shows the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a second, much smaller wireless charging coil for charging the S Pen, which is stored within a large rectangular housing on the left side of the phone. While the Galaxy Note 10+ S Pen takes longer to charge than the Galaxy Note 9's, Samsung has used new battery technology to extend battery life up to an impressive 10 hours.