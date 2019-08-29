What you need to know
- A teardown by JerryRigEverything has revealed the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has two wireless charging coils inside.
- The second "baby wireless charger" is used to charge the S Pen.
- Galaxy Note 10+ also has an impressive vapor chamber cooling system as well as a new haptic motor.
The folks over at iFixit performed a teardown of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10+ 5G last week, which revealed the phone has a new haptic motor as well as a different motherboard layout compared to the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ has now been taken apart by Zack Nelson, who is better known as JerryRigEverything.
JerryRigEverything's teardown video shows the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a second, much smaller wireless charging coil for charging the S Pen, which is stored within a large rectangular housing on the left side of the phone. While the Galaxy Note 10+ S Pen takes longer to charge than the Galaxy Note 9's, Samsung has used new battery technology to extend battery life up to an impressive 10 hours.
Nelson also notes in his teardown that Samsung could have easily added a 3.5mm headphone jack to the Galaxy Note 10+, if it really wanted to. Since circuit boards can be designed and rearranged by manufacturers quite easily, Nelson says the company could have stacked parts of the lower charging port to make room for a 3.5mm headphone jack.
We also get a detailed look at the vapor chamber inside the phone, which helps deliver optimum performance when gaming by keeping the CPU and GPU cool even under heavy load. While a vapor chamber cooling system has been used inside phones earlier, Samsung says the vapor chamber cooling system inside the Note 10 and Note 10+ is the slimmest inside a phone yet.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the company's most impressive flagship device for 2019. The phone offers a best-in-class Dynamic AMOLED display, great battery life, impressive camera performance, and an all-new S Pen with a wide range of capabilities.
