What you need to know
- The Galaxy M51 is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy M series lineup.
- It comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset, an Infinity-O display, and a 7,000mAh battery.
- The Galaxy M51 will be available to purchase in India from September 18 for ₹24,999 ($340) .
Samsung quietly introduced the Galaxy M51 last month, its first phone to pack a massive 7,000mA battery. The South Korean tech giant has now launched the mid-range phone in the Indian market to take on the OnePlus Nord.
The Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a centered hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone features a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 25W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, Samsung's latest M series phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.1 Core out of the box.
Samsung Galaxy M51 has been priced at ₹24,999 ($340) for the 6GB/128GB version and ₹26,999 ($368) for the 8GB/128GB version. It will be available via both Samsung Shop and Amazon India starting 12 PM IST on September 18.
