Samsung today formally announced its latest 5G-enabled smartphone, the Galaxy A90 5G. The first A series phone with 5G connectivity, Galaxy A90 5G offers near flagship-grade hardware and comes with some impressive features like Samsung DeX support and Game Booster for enhanced gaming performance.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with the X50 5G modem and Qualcomm RF-Front-End solutions. It has a similar 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display as the Galaxy A80 but comes with a small U-shaped cutout at the top. Housed within the cutout is a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

At the back of the phone is a triple camera setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy A90 5G also includes a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, a microSD card slot for further storage expansion, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy A90 5G will go on sale in Samsung's home market of Korea from September 4 in black and white color options. Samsung hasn't announced the phone's pricing details just yet. Apart from Korea, the Galaxy A90 5G will also make its way to a few additional markets sometime in the near future.