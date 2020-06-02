The Simpsons on Disney+Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

  • Frozen 2 was originally scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in the UK on July 17.
  • This was due to existing license agreements before the service launched.
  • The smash hit sequel is already streaming on Disney+ in other territories.

We're used to waiting for digital content in the UK, especially Disney content, but one of the hottest movies on the planet is still absent from the local version of Disney+. The good news is that the wait won't be quite as long as first anticipated, with Disney announcing that Frozen 2 will now be available to stream from July 3.

Originally, fans of Elsa and the gang were going to have to wait until July 17 to stream the sequel on Disney+ "due to existing agreements." Whatever those are or were, Disney has pulled some strings and brought it forward by two weeks. This comes just a few days after the docu-series, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 makes its global debut on June 26.

For folks in places like the U.S., Frozen 2 is already available to stream on Disney+, having been made available early.

