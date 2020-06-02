We're used to waiting for digital content in the UK, especially Disney content, but one of the hottest movies on the planet is still absent from the local version of Disney+. The good news is that the wait won't be quite as long as first anticipated, with Disney announcing that Frozen 2 will now be available to stream from July 3.

“Don't make me wait, one moment more… show yourself!” OK Elsa. ❄️ #Frozen2 streaming July 3 on #DisneyPlusUK pic.twitter.com/DS4AdY7xTv — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) June 2, 2020

Originally, fans of Elsa and the gang were going to have to wait until July 17 to stream the sequel on Disney+ "due to existing agreements." Whatever those are or were, Disney has pulled some strings and brought it forward by two weeks. This comes just a few days after the docu-series, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 makes its global debut on June 26.

For folks in places like the U.S., Frozen 2 is already available to stream on Disney+, having been made available early.