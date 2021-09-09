Frogger has remained a worldwide phenomenon since it was first introduced by Konami all the way back in 1981 and in the time since, the game has become a franchise with a library of more than 30 titles across various platforms.

Konami's iconic arcade game from the 80's has been reimagined as a game show and we have all the details on how you can watch the new Peacock Original series FROGGER online.

Just like in the arcade game where players need to help a frog navigate across a variety of obstacle-filled courses, the game show FROGGER will bring this popular franchise to life on an epic course. The first season of the show, which will feature 13 hour-long episodes, will see contestants try to make their way across twelve outrageous obstacle courses known as "crossings" in the world of Frogger.

Contestants from across the U.S. will need to dodge traffic, leap over snapping alligators and hop over hungry hippos to make their way to the end of the course. However, to do so, they'll need to be skilled, strong, use strategy and solve problems. Whoever can make it to the end of the course each episode will jmp away with $100,000.

Actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. will be the host of FROGGER but he'll be joined by TV host, broadcaster and media personality from Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt who will serve as the show's co-host.

Whether you grew up playing Frogger in the arcade or even on a Commodore 64 or an Atari 2600, we'll show you how to watch Peacock's new game show FROGGER online from anywhere in the world.

FROGGER - When and where?

The new game show FROGGER based on Konami's classic arcade game will premiere on Thursday, September 9 on Peacock. The first three episodes of FROGGER will be available to watch at once on NBCUniversal's streaming service while the remaining 10 episodes of the show will drop weekly each Thursday.

How to watch FROGGER in the U.S.

U.S. viewers will be able to watch the first three hour-long episodes of FROGGER when the new game show premieres on Thursday, September 9 on Peacock. If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you'll either need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch the show online. While Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year, the streaming service's ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

Watch FROGGER from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch FROGGER in the U.S. further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new game show based on the classic arcade game when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.