What you need to know
- Frictional Games has developed and published multiple horror titles including Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA.
- A website for Frictional Games is teasing a new project, with clues leading into an alternate reality game (ARG).
- We don't know anything else about the new game at this time.
Frictional Games is known for making horror titles, developing the Penumbra series, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA, while publishing Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (which was developed by The Chinese Room) as a semi-sequel to the original Amnesia. According to a new website literally titled "nextFrictionalgame.com," the company has a new project on the way. Going to the website shows an interesting image, which you can see below.
This is a screenshot of a gif that is constantly repeating. To me, it kind of looks like a small embryo, which could be related to the nature of the game, or simply symbolic of how early things are. Still, the fun is just beginning. As spotted by Foxnull on ResetEra, when you hover over the eye symbol on the lower right of the screen, you'll get a piece of a URL: suWaF-aldV4.
Putting that snippet into a YouTube URL brings up this unlisted video on the Frictional Games account:
Foxnull then discovered that in the code for the website, you can find a URL leading to this video:
While this tease isn't much, it's almost certainly just the start of something. This kind of alternate reality game (ARG) marketing is sometimes used to drum up curiosity, interest and hype in games or movies at an early level. One of the most famous uses was the "Why So Serious?" campaign for The Dark Knight. We'll continue to provide updates as more clues for what Frictional Games is up to are discovered.
