After the twists and turns of a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, the drivers today face the notoriously tough Circuit Paul Ricard.

Neither Max Verstappen nor Lewis Hamilton could muster a point in Baku, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez finishing first, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel finishing in second followed by AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in third.

That unexpected podium line up came as a result of Verstappen suffering a tire failure while way ahead in the lead with just three laps from home, causing him to miss out on what was shaping up to be a crucial win and leaving the Belgian star seething.

The only plus point for Verstappen was that his big rival was unable to capitalise, with Hamilton left to rue a rare mistake after a lockup on the penultimate lap saw him end the race in a hugely disappointing 15th.

The unlikely result means the drivers championship remains tight with just four points separating Verstappen from Hamilton at the top, while Red Bull now lead the constructors' championship by 26 points.

With a course that's grown a reputation for limiting over taking, expect a tense affair in Var.

F1 French Grand Prix: Where and when?

Today's race takes place at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Var.

The green light is set to be given at 3pm CET local / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST.

Watch F1 2021 French Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from the Circuit Paul Ricard further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the French Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.