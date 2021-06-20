After the twists and turns of a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, the drivers today face the notoriously tough Circuit Paul Ricard.
Neither Max Verstappen nor Lewis Hamilton could muster a point in Baku, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez finishing first, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel finishing in second followed by AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in third.
That unexpected podium line up came as a result of Verstappen suffering a tire failure while way ahead in the lead with just three laps from home, causing him to miss out on what was shaping up to be a crucial win and leaving the Belgian star seething.
The only plus point for Verstappen was that his big rival was unable to capitalise, with Hamilton left to rue a rare mistake after a lockup on the penultimate lap saw him end the race in a hugely disappointing 15th.
The unlikely result means the drivers championship remains tight with just four points separating Verstappen from Hamilton at the top, while Red Bull now lead the constructors' championship by 26 points.
With a course that's grown a reputation for limiting over taking, expect a tense affair in Var.
F1 French Grand Prix: Where and when?
Today's race takes place at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Var.
The green light is set to be given at 3pm CET local / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST.
Watch F1 2021 French Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from the Circuit Paul Ricard further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the French Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the French Grand Prix live using F1 TV Pro
Formula One now has its own dedicated live streaming service in the shape of F1 TV Pro which offers every race as well as qualifying and practice sessions live.
Available in 188 countries around the world including the US and most of Europe,however the service is not available in the UK and Ireland thanks to Sky's blanket deal to show live races across the region.
Racing fans in the USA can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for only $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while for motorsport fans in France and the Netherlands for just €7.99 a month.
How to watch the French Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN also has broadcast rights to the 2021 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV's Orange package at $35 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.
Alternatively, fuboTV an even broader end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month.
Lights out for the race on Sunday is at 9am ET / 6am PT.
How to stream the 2021 F1 French GP live in the UK
Sky will once again be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage for the 2021 season, with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.
Coverage of the French GP starts at 1.55pm BST on Sky Sports F1.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2021 F1 French GP live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The French Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT Canadian time this Sunday.
Live stream F1 2021 French Grand Prix live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season's F1 Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
For Aussie F1 fans it's an 11pm AEST start on Sunday night for the French GP.
