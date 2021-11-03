Samsung has begun seeding the fourth One UI 4 beta update (based on Android 12) for the Galaxy S21 series, introducing a lot of improvements and bug fixes.

The latest update improves the overall software experience for beta testers across all countries where the beta program is live, as per SamMobile. It's over 800MB in size and fixes a slew of bugs, including the stretch "overscroll" effect that appears when you reach the end of a list. This effect was already present in the previous beta update.

Other notable bugs that have been fixed by the new update include decreased performance after changing the screen resolution to WQHD and frame drop issues when the alarm went off. Furthermore, the fingerprint recognition issue that occurred after rebooting the device has been resolved, and the screen no longer becomes blurry when unlocking the phone.

Here are the rest of the bugs fixed:

Removed a pop-up window that appeared after the first start of the application

WIFI and hotspot were not turned on in certain situations

Issue that two call logs were generated when making a call

Issue that WIFLAP search didn't work in certain situations

Phone restart during a voice call

Issue that keypad was forcely closed

When closing all the Recent apps, the One UI Home was terminated and rebooted

Fixed other minor issues

It also includes the November 1 security patch level. Its firmware version is ZUK1, which you can download by going to the phone's Settings menu and then opening the Software update section.

The latest beta update indicates that the stable One UI 4 update for Samsung's best Android phones released this year is just around the corner.