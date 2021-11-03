Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom BlackSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

  • Samsung has released a new One UI 4 beta update for the Galaxy S21 series.
  • The update fixes a number of bugs such as the the stretch effect when you hit the end of a list.
  • This is the fourth One UI 4 beta update for the flagship devices, suggesting that the final stable update is close to a public release.

Samsung has begun seeding the fourth One UI 4 beta update (based on Android 12) for the Galaxy S21 series, introducing a lot of improvements and bug fixes.

The latest update improves the overall software experience for beta testers across all countries where the beta program is live, as per SamMobile. It's over 800MB in size and fixes a slew of bugs, including the stretch "overscroll" effect that appears when you reach the end of a list. This effect was already present in the previous beta update.

Other notable bugs that have been fixed by the new update include decreased performance after changing the screen resolution to WQHD and frame drop issues when the alarm went off. Furthermore, the fingerprint recognition issue that occurred after rebooting the device has been resolved, and the screen no longer becomes blurry when unlocking the phone.

Here are the rest of the bugs fixed:

  • Removed a pop-up window that appeared after the first start of the application
  • WIFI and hotspot were not turned on in certain situations
  • Issue that two call logs were generated when making a call
  • Issue that WIFLAP search didn't work in certain situations
  • Phone restart during a voice call
  • Issue that keypad was forcely closed
  • When closing all the Recent apps, the One UI Home was terminated and rebooted
  • Fixed other minor issues

It also includes the November 1 security patch level. Its firmware version is ZUK1, which you can download by going to the phone's Settings menu and then opening the Software update section.

The latest beta update indicates that the stable One UI 4 update for Samsung's best Android phones released this year is just around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Render Phantom Violet Back Official

Samsung Galaxy S21

Because of its impressive display, cameras, and support for the carrier's strong 5G network, the Galaxy S21 is one of the best phones you can buy. You'll also be among the first to experience the new One UI 4, which is based on Android 12.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

