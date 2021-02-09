Following the abysmal battery life of the Pixel 4, one of our greatest concerns going into the Pixel 5 is that it would be faced with a similar fate. Thankfully, the exact opposite has been true.
With a 4,080 mAh battery capacity and excellent optimizations throughout, the Pixel 5 is a phone you can easily use for a full day of heavy use without worrying about how much gas if left in the tank. This is something we immediately noticed in our Pixel 5 review, and taking a look through the AC forums, it's something others have also been enjoying.
About four months since the Pixel 5's debut, here's what some of those members are saying about the phone's endurance:
What about you? Four months later, how's your Pixel 5 battery life doing?
