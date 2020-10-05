Fossil rolled out a new software update for its Gen 5 smartwatches in August, adding new features such as VO2 max measurement, sleep tracking, and revamped battery saving modes. The company today unveiled the new Gen 5E smartwatch, which comes with all the "essential" Gen 5 features and the recent Gen 5 updates. The new Wear OS smartwatch will be available in three men's styles with the 44mm case and four women's styles with a 42mm case.

Fossil's latest smartwatch comes with a 1.19-inch circular AMOLED display with 390 x 390 resolution and a pixel density of 328 PPI. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. You also get all the essential health and fitness features, including the ability to track your heart rate, cardio fitness levels, heart rate, and more.

Keeping the lights on is a 300mAh battery with rapid charging and smart battery modes. Fossil claims it only takes 50 minutes for the Gen 5E smartwatch to reach an 80 percent charge. The Fossil Gen 5E also offers NFC support for contactless payments, 5 ATM water resistance, a built-in speaker, and the ability to connect to your smart home devices using Google Assistant.