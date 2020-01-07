One of the biggest complaints about the Wear OS platform is battery life. While Google has done little to extend the battery life for watches running its wearable OS, some brands such as Fossil have introduced extended battery modes to help.

Initially, Fossil only offered its energy management modes on its lineup of fifth-generation smartwatches. However, back in August of 2019, the company promised) to roll out the power saving modes to "previous generations through a software update later in this year!" It appears Fossil missed the end of the year by about a week, but it has finally begun pushing out an update with the battery saving modes it promised.

The update includes four new power management modes to choose from, including extended battery mode, daily mode, custom mode, and a time-only mode. Depending on the mode you choose, it will disable certain features of the watch to help prolong your battery life.