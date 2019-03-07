Sleek style
If you want to buy a Wear OS smartwatch right now, the Fossil Sport is the best one in terms of form and functionality. This watch has all the sporty fitness tracking you want, NFC for payments, and a scrolling crown for easier navigation.
Pros
- Compact, comfy size with scrolling crown
- Eye-catching design with a two-tone finish
- Wide variety of colors to choose from
Cons
- Inferior battery life
- Occasional lag
This watch makes me wish all watches had dual-layer screens, and it's hard to understate how wonderful the LCD "always on" layer is for battery and functionality. Alas, the Pro has all the tracking you could want, but it's also comically large on most wrists.
Pros
- Dual layer screen is awesome
- Beastly battery
- Ruggedly handsome
Cons
- It's a kaiju on my wrist
- Last-gen processor
The market for Wear OS watches continues to focus more on fitness tracking and everyday performance prowess, and right now, the TicWatch Pro and Fossil Sport are the cream of the crop. Unless you like your watches extra chunky, the choice here is pretty clear.
The best vs. the biggest
I've used a TicWatch Pro for about six months, and I thoroughly enjoyed its hybrid screen and unkillable battery. That said, even most movie spy-watches aren't this big, and even though it doesn't sound that much bigger than the Fossil Sport on paper, trust me: the Pro is a big hulking monster on your wrist. It's a monster with the best hybrid display I've seen yet in a Wear OS watch, but it is a monster nonetheless.
The Fossil Sport, by comparison, checks just about all the same boxes while looking and feeling much more manageable on your wrist, and coming in a plethora of color options between the 41mm and 43 mm versions.
|Fossil Sport
|Mobvoi TicWatch Pro
|Price
|$275
|$250
|Dimensions
|41mm x 12mm
43mm x 12mm
|45mm x 12.6mm
|Colors
|41mm: Red, Blush, Black, Grey, Light Blue Neon
43mm: Black, Smokey Blue
|Black/Black, Silver/Black
|Watch housing
|Aluminum bezel and buttons
Plastic frame
|Stainless steel bezel and backplate
Plastic frame
|Button configuration
|Three button right
Scrolling crown
|Three button right
|Display
|1.2" AMOLED 390 x 390px
|1.39" OLED 400 x 400px
FSTN display
|Chipset
|Snapdragon Wear 3100
|Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Storage
|4GB
|4GB
|GPS
|Untethered GPS
|GPS
AGPS
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.2 Low Energy
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFC
|Bluetooth v4.2
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Ghz
NFC
|Battery
|"Estimated all day"
|415mAh
2 days on regular Wear OS
30 days on Essential Mode
|Water resistance
|5ATM
|IP68 dustproof, waterproof
Not recommended for swimming
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
Altimeter
Ambient Light
Gyroscope
Heart Rate
|Accelerometer
Gyroscope
PPG Heart Rate sensor
Magnetic Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor
Low Latency Off-Body Sensor
The Fossil Sport's 5ATM waterproofing is tighter than the TicWatch Pro, allowing you to swim with it while a TicWatch Pro would be forced to watch from the sidelines, and the Fossil Sport also features the newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor inside running the show, though the Fossil Sport has seen more performance bugs at launch than the TicWatch Pro has in over 6 months.
If there's one area where the Pro stands head and shoulders above the Fossil Sport, it's battery life. The Fossil Sport can get through one day, and that's about it, whereas the TicWatch Pro can easily go two days of mixed-use on Wear OS mode, thanks in large part to that battery-sipping LCD secondary display layer. If you kick over to Essential Mode, the Pro can last a month, but let's call that the "Desert Island Castaway" option.
The Fossil Sport can get through the day, I can charge it at night, and it looks much, much better on my wrist while packing the latest Wear 3100 chipset and upgraded Wear OS 2.0 UI inside, so while my TicWatch's hybrid screen sings its siren song from my bookshelf, it's the Fossil Sport I want to wear out to the theme parks.
