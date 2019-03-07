Sleek style Fossil Sport Hybrid hulk TicWatch Pro If you want to buy a Wear OS smartwatch right now, the Fossil Sport is the best one in terms of form and functionality. This watch has all the sporty fitness tracking you want, NFC for payments, and a scrolling crown for easier navigation. $255 at Fossil Pros Compact, comfy size with scrolling crown

Eye-catching design with a two-tone finish

Wide variety of colors to choose from Cons Inferior battery life

Occasional lag This watch makes me wish all watches had dual-layer screens, and it's hard to understate how wonderful the LCD "always on" layer is for battery and functionality. Alas, the Pro has all the tracking you could want, but it's also comically large on most wrists. $250 at Amazon Pros Dual layer screen is awesome

Beastly battery

Ruggedly handsome Cons It's a kaiju on my wrist

Last-gen processor

The market for Wear OS watches continues to focus more on fitness tracking and everyday performance prowess, and right now, the TicWatch Pro and Fossil Sport are the cream of the crop. Unless you like your watches extra chunky, the choice here is pretty clear.

The best vs. the biggest

I've used a TicWatch Pro for about six months, and I thoroughly enjoyed its hybrid screen and unkillable battery. That said, even most movie spy-watches aren't this big, and even though it doesn't sound that much bigger than the Fossil Sport on paper, trust me: the Pro is a big hulking monster on your wrist. It's a monster with the best hybrid display I've seen yet in a Wear OS watch, but it is a monster nonetheless.

The Fossil Sport, by comparison, checks just about all the same boxes while looking and feeling much more manageable on your wrist, and coming in a plethora of color options between the 41mm and 43 mm versions.

Fossil Sport Mobvoi TicWatch Pro Price $275 $250 Dimensions 41mm x 12mm

43mm x 12mm 45mm x 12.6mm Colors 41mm: Red, Blush, Black, Grey, Light Blue Neon

43mm: Black, Smokey Blue Black/Black, Silver/Black Watch housing Aluminum bezel and buttons

Plastic frame Stainless steel bezel and backplate

Plastic frame Button configuration Three button right

Scrolling crown Three button right Display 1.2" AMOLED 390 x 390px 1.39" OLED 400 x 400px

FSTN display Chipset Snapdragon Wear 3100 Snapdragon Wear 2100 Storage 4GB 4GB GPS Untethered GPS GPS

AGPS Connectivity Bluetooth v4.2 Low Energy

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

NFC Bluetooth v4.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Ghz

NFC Battery "Estimated all day" 415mAh

2 days on regular Wear OS

30 days on Essential Mode Water resistance 5ATM IP68 dustproof, waterproof

Not recommended for swimming Sensors Accelerometer

Altimeter

Ambient Light

Gyroscope

Heart Rate Accelerometer

Gyroscope

PPG Heart Rate sensor

Magnetic Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Low Latency Off-Body Sensor

The Fossil Sport's 5ATM waterproofing is tighter than the TicWatch Pro, allowing you to swim with it while a TicWatch Pro would be forced to watch from the sidelines, and the Fossil Sport also features the newer Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor inside running the show, though the Fossil Sport has seen more performance bugs at launch than the TicWatch Pro has in over 6 months.

If there's one area where the Pro stands head and shoulders above the Fossil Sport, it's battery life. The Fossil Sport can get through one day, and that's about it, whereas the TicWatch Pro can easily go two days of mixed-use on Wear OS mode, thanks in large part to that battery-sipping LCD secondary display layer. If you kick over to Essential Mode, the Pro can last a month, but let's call that the "Desert Island Castaway" option.

The Fossil Sport can get through the day, I can charge it at night, and it looks much, much better on my wrist while packing the latest Wear 3100 chipset and upgraded Wear OS 2.0 UI inside, so while my TicWatch's hybrid screen sings its siren song from my bookshelf, it's the Fossil Sport I want to wear out to the theme parks.

Sleek style Fossil Sport The best Wear OS watch you can buy right now While battery life could stand to be better, the Fossil Sport will last the day and look good doing it. Whether you're hitting the gym or off on a wild day of errands and chasing after your kids, the Fossil Sport has got your back in style. $255 at Fossil

Hybrid hulk TicWatch Pro For someone who needs a watch to go the distance The TicWatch Pro's battery will never leave you hanging, and its hybrid display will help you see your steps, time, and heart rate even in the hot midday sun. So long as you can fit the TicWatch Pro on your wrist, you'll be happy with it. $250 at Amazon

