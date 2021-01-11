Fossil may not be ready to announce a Gen 6 line of smartwatches, because it's not yet done with the interim Fossil Gen 5E. For CES 2021, the company has just announced partnered with Michael Kors to launch new Access Gen 5E smartwatches, with a premium style and premium price tag to match.

The smartwatch joins Michael Kors' Darci line of watches, making it the first smartwatch of the bunch. It features a premium stainless steel case and a 7-link bracelet. It will be available in three different colorways, with a fourth silver option as an exclusive color to certain regions outside the U.S.

The second MKGO smartwatch is more sports-focused, with an aluminum case and branded silicon two-piece strap which should fare well when going out on a run. This model will be offered in four different colorways