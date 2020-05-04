After a launch on Windows 10 PCs and a soft launch in places on mobile, Microsoft's Forza Street is finally about to launch on iOS and Android to all. Forza Street is Turn 10's first attempt at a dedicated mobile Forza experience with a simplified, touch-friendly play style and more casual approach to racing.

Which made it a little peculiar that it actually launched on Windows 10 first. In any case, it's now where it needs to be, finally, and all players will be getting some bonus items for playing during the first 30 days from May 5.

The Founders Pack which is available to all, even long time Windows 10 players, will gift the 2017 Ford GT to add to your collection. If you're a Samsung Galaxy owner, though, there are some additional goodies headed your way.

Anyone who downloads Forza Street from Samsung's Galaxy Store on their device will be gifted the Ford Mustang GT, and Galaxy S20 owners get a hat trick of cars by also receiving the Chevrolet Corvette C6.

Forza Street delivers a cinematic racing experience and the stand out feature has to be the stunning cars. As is true to any Forza game, the cars are recreated astonishingly well. The gameplay is certainly tailored to a mobile audience, and finally we'll get to see how good it is on our little pocket computers.

Forza Street is a free-to-play title launching in the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store on May 5.