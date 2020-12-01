What you need to know
- Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale that gets a dizzying number of updates, refreshes, and events.
- The latest in-game event was just wrapped up, and saw players teaming up with the Marvel heroes to battle Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds.
- The epic confrontation ended in the map possibly being remade, with the game's servers being shut down for maintenance.
- Expect a new map to be unveiled when the game comes back online, as well as tons of other updates and changes.
If there is any game that can be crowned as the king of marketing and in-game events, it's Fortnite, which continues to draw players and non-players alike with its crazy in-game events. The latest just wrapped up, and was truly ridiculous, seemingly putting a wrap on the long-running Marvel Avengers mash-up in Fortnite. Fortnite's latest event had players team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Thor, and Wolverine to clash with Galactus, Devourer of Worlds, one of the most devastating and powerful villains in the entire Marvel universe. The result? A lot of fun for everyone involved, and possibly a brand-new map to be unveiled when the game comes back online.
You can check out the exciting bits of the event above (thanks to YouTuber YoMoMz), where Fortnite literally goes bigger with Galactus towering over players, threatening to destroy all of reality if the players aren't able to stop them. Fortunately, Iron Man has a plan, outfitting every player with a Battle Bus...that's been gently modified to become a massive bomb. Players charged towards Galactus, destroyed waves of drones on the way, and were aided by Thor and Wolverine to reach their target.
When the plan all comes together, Galactus is blasted through a rift in space, and all fades to black... so what does this mean for Fortnite?
It looks like Fortnite's servers have all gone offline for maintenance, which means big changes are certainly afoot following this latest event. With the walking catastrophe that is Galactus and the inevitable aftermath of the battle with him, it seems clear that a new map is on the way. What it looks like, however, will have to wait until the game comes back online. This may also mark the end of Fortnite's collaboration with Marvel, appropriately capped by an epic battle with a supervillain.
If you want to get into Fortnite yourself, it's available for free on Android devices. Get set up with one of the Best Gamepads for Fortnite to give you a competitive edge over your fellow players.
