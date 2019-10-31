With a brand new season of Fortnite comes brand new challenges, and Chapter 2 has once again changed up the way players will be taking them on. For the recent Dockyard Deal set of missions, one of the challenges for this week will have you scouring one of the games new loading screens for a hidden letter, and making your way to it in the game. This one can be tough if you don't know where to look, but thankfully we've found where to go, so you don't have to.

Knowing the challenge

First and foremost, this challenge won't be live until Thursday, October 31, at 9:30 a.m. EST. After that time, you'll be able to jump in and tackle it, but just know that it won't be live until the weekly missions go live in Fortnite.

Secondly, you'll only be able to do this challenge once you've completed eight of the Dockyard Deal missions, which is when you unlock the loading screen. Since there aren't too many loading screens available for the game yet, the one we'll be looking at is the Dockyard Deal one. This screen, which you can see above, shows a handful of characters taking in a shipment at Dirty Docks. In the top-right corner, you'll notice a hidden 'T' near the crane. That area is Dirty Docks, which is where you'll be headed to claim your prize.

Where to find the hidden 'T' in Fortnite

Jump into any game mode of Fortnite's Battle Royale. I'd suggest Solo or Team Rumble, as it's the best for challenges like these. You'll want to land at Dirty Docks, and head for the Southern portion of it. Look for the large yellow crane attached to the set of stairs. You'll find the letter 'T' pops up there! Should you get stuck, refer to the map below, and you'll find the letter right there!

Once you finish up, you'll be all done with that challenge, and can either get started on some of the other missions for this week or finish up the match you're in.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Dockyard Deal Missions to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There are tons to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 for some time!