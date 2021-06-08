Epic Games today revealed the new details about Season 7 of Fortnite, and it's swerving from the Primal setting of Season 6 into an alien invasion plot. The Fortnite map is being invaded by a mysterious force from space, which destroys the Spire, and several new characters hop in to repel the enemy.

The story trailer reveals little about the invaders, as the characters are as baffled by their appearance as the player. Fittingly for an alien invasion story, one of the new characters you can play is Superman. The story trailer shows Clark Kent in the Daily Planet's offices (with Batman on his desktop, by the way) watching the invasion take place. Another character who makes an appearance is Rick Sanchez of Rick & Morty fame, just in time for the fifth season of that show to come out.

In the game itself, players will be duking it out with the aliens using their own weapons and ships, as the UFOs can be hijacked and flown. They also drop crafting materials that can be used to craft "once vaulted weapons." Other unlockable characters include Doctor Slone and influencer Guggimon.

Fortnite is also switching up the Battle Pass system this season. Instead of unlocking items in a linear order, players will now earn Battle Stars when they level up. Those Battle Stars can then be spent on the rewards the players wants in the order they wish.