What you need to know
- Fortnite developer Epic Games has filed a new complaint against Google.
- The new filing adds a bunch of new details about Google's alleged anti-competitive practices on Android.
- Epic's amended complaint comes just a few weeks after its lawsuit against Google was linked with a multi-state lawsuit.
Fortnite developer Epic Games has filed an amended lawsuit against Google with "mostly redacted details" about the search giant's alleged anti-competitive practices, according to The Verge.
The amended complaint includes some new information gathered from the government antitrust investigation against Google, and a few other documents that have been produced since the original suit was filed last year. One such document adds more details about how Google maintains a close relationship with Apple. As per a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department last year, Google paid between $8 billion to $12 billion for default search status on Apple products.
Epic has also included some more information about Google's alleged anti-competitive conduct on Android, including revenue share agreements that prohibited OEMs from pre-installing alternate app stores on the best Android phones. It is even said to have attempted to "quash" Samsung's Galaxy Store to prevent it from emerging as a strong rival. Additionally, the complaint reveals that Epic Games had planned to release Fortnite on Samsung's Galaxy Store, but Google was "determined not to let this happen."
When reached out for comment, a Google spokesperson told Android Central:
The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. We will continue to defend ourselves against these meritless claims.
The news comes just two weeks after a coalition of 37 state attorney generals filed a lawsuit against Google over its Play Store policies. The suit alleges that Google maintains an unfair control over Android app distribution and limits consumer choice on the platform by discouraging third-party app stores.
These are the best games available on the Oculus Quest 2
Oculus Quest 2 games are enhanced with the latest graphics and let you enjoy VR experiences untethered. But Oculus Store games can get expensive, so you don't want to waste your money. Here are the best games available in your favorite genres.
Nokia G20 review: An amazing battery can't cancel out its shortcomings
Nokia wants to undercut the best cheap Android phones with the Nokia G20, a $200 phone with a massive battery that will last you several days. Buying the Nokia G20 will save you money on other popular brands, and the phone has some great perks to offer in terms of software and design features. But its slow chipset makes it hard to recommend this phone unless you're on a strict budget.
Google Maps and Waze's differences can make road trips frustrating
When the whole family is loaded up and ready for a long road trip, the last thing you want is to fuss with your navigation. Both Waze and Google Maps have some amazing features to be excellent co-pilots, but there are key features to each platform that makes one better than the other in those areas. When you "need" both apps and all of the features at once, it can make for an irritating...
These are the best cases for travel with your PS4
Are you looking for a way to get your PlayStation from point A to point B safely? Need a carrying case for your controller? Intent on playing anywhere, anytime? Check these cases out.