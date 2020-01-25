What you need to know
- Epic Games announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 will arrive on February 20.
- Players can expect to see a ton of changes coming with the new season, although Epic is keeping their lips sealed on just what to look forward to.
- Before Season 1 ends, Fortnite will get some additional Overtime Challenges and a new two-week event..
Fortnite players around the world had been going crazy over the past couple of weeks, as anticipation for the latest season to arrive had reached a peak. Thankfully for them, the wait is nearly over, as Epic Games has revealed just when to expect the next season of the hit battle royale game.
In a blog post on Friday, the Fortnite team announced that the next season for Fortnite Chapter 2, simply titled Season 2, is scheduled to arrive on February 20. In the same blog post, the team also announced that the next update to Fortnite - the 11.50 patch - will arrive in early February, and bring with it a slight change, as the game integrates to Unreal Engine's Chaos physics system.
Epic wouldn't give a ton of information when it comes to what fans can expect for Chapter 2 - Season 2, but considering both the long wait for the new season and their history of big events, it wouldn't be too shocking to see some major changes. In the meantime, Epic has promised that Season 1 will still have some content before ending, as additional Overtime Challenges and a new two-week event are currently planned to drop some time before the beginning of Season 2.
